September 11, 2018 2:11 pm

London man charged in child pornography investigation

By Staff 980 CFPL

The London Police Service has laid child pornography charges against one man after they say they discovered multiple images on a computer, suspected to be child pornography.

According to police, investigators searched a home on Stackhouse Crescent on Friday, Sept. 7.

Police say they seized a computer at the home and discovered images on the device that are suspected to be child pornography.

Police have charged a 61-year-old London man with two counts of unlawfully possessing child porn and one count of unlawful access to child porn.

According to police, the accused is expected to appear in a London court on Oct. 22.

Global News