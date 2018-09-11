London man charged in child pornography investigation

The London Police Service has laid child pornography charges against one man after they say they discovered multiple images on a computer, suspected to be child pornography.

According to police, investigators searched a home on Stackhouse Crescent on Friday, Sept. 7.

Police say they seized a computer at the home and discovered images on the device that are suspected to be child pornography.

Police have charged a 61-year-old London man with two counts of unlawfully possessing child porn and one count of unlawful access to child porn.

According to police, the accused is expected to appear in a London court on Oct. 22.