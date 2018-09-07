London police charge man in child pornography case

A London man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.
On Thursday, with the assistance of the digital forensic unit, members of the London Police Service internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a home on Dufferin Avenue.
READ MORE: Canadian girls among victims in U.S. child porn case that landed 7 men in prison
A computer was seized and investigators said they found more than 100 images on the device containing suspected child pornography.
A 37-year-old man was arrested and is facing four charges including two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, officers said.
READ MORE: Weymouth woman charged with possessing, distributing and making child porn
The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Oct. 22 in relation to the charges.
London Police Service is a member of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.
WATCH: Ex-Vatican diplomat jailed on child pornography charges
The strategy was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.