London police charge man in child pornography case

A London man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

On Thursday, with the assistance of the digital forensic unit, members of the London Police Service internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a home on Dufferin Avenue.

READ MORE: Canadian girls among victims in U.S. child porn case that landed 7 men in prison

A computer was seized and investigators said they found more than 100 images on the device containing suspected child pornography.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and is facing four charges including two counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography, officers said.

READ MORE: Weymouth woman charged with possessing, distributing and making child porn

The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Oct. 22 in relation to the charges.

London Police Service is a member of the provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet.

WATCH: Ex-Vatican diplomat jailed on child pornography charges

The strategy was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.