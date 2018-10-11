Airdrie man missing in Montana after friend’s wedding

An Airdrie family is searching for a 37-year-old man after he disappeared in Montana.

Cameron Collin hasn’t been seen since Oct. 4 when he attended a bachelor party for one of his friends in Billings.

His sister, Julia Collin, told Global News that when the group decided to go to a bar, they left Cameron behind because he was too drunk.

“They weren’t gone very long, they were gone maybe an hour before they all came back. But when they came back, my brother was missing,” she said.

Friends thought he caught his own ride into town, she said.

He never showed up at the wedding last Saturday and this week Julia Collin and her father travelled to Montana in hopes of finding him.

“There was a tip that somebody saw a white male walking along the road that goes into town — the old highway. Wearing dark clothes, my brother was wearing a long-sleeved dark T-shirt and jeans and cowboy boots. He always wears his cowboy boots,” Julia Collin said. “Cameron is dearly loved and dearly missed and I definitely want my big brother to come home.”

The local sheriff’s office was notified Sunday. Officers brought in search dogs this week and have used helicopters to scan the rural area where he was last seen.

Cameron’s family is staying in Montana to help with the search.

“It’s just been an exhausting search,” she said.