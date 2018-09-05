Crime
September 5, 2018 4:19 pm

2 youths charged with murder of missing Calgary man

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

The body of Jason Greyeyes was found on Sunday, Aug. 26.

Calgary Police Service
The death of a man who’d gone missing for two weeks is now being treated as a homicide, and two youths have been charged, police said Wednesday.

Police found the body of 48-year-old Jason David Peter Greyeyes in the 21,000 block of Sheriff King Street S.W. on Sunday, Aug. 26.

READ MORE: Police investigate discovery of body in south Calgary

Greyeyes, who police previously said had mobility issues and often used a cane or walker to get around, had last been seen on Saturday, Aug. 11 in the city’s southeast.

Police said Wednesday two youths have been charged with first-degree murder.

The names of the youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

