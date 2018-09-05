2 youths charged with murder of missing Calgary man

The death of a man who’d gone missing for two weeks is now being treated as a homicide, and two youths have been charged, police said Wednesday.
Police found the body of 48-year-old Jason David Peter Greyeyes in the 21,000 block of Sheriff King Street S.W. on Sunday, Aug. 26.
Greyeyes, who police previously said had mobility issues and often used a cane or walker to get around, had last been seen on Saturday, Aug. 11 in the city’s southeast.
Police said Wednesday two youths have been charged with first-degree murder.
The names of the youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
