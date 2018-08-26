Crime
August 26, 2018 9:12 pm
Updated: August 26, 2018 9:54 pm

Police on scene in south Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were on scene in south Calgary Sunday night.

Global News
A A

Calgary police are on scene just south of the Silverado neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Several officers could be seen combing the area near Sheriff King St. South as of 6 p.m.

Police tape is draped along a section of the gravel road.

It’s unclear why officers are there.

No further details have been released.

More to come…

Police were on scene in south Calgary Sunday night.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Sheriff King St
South Calgary
south calgary investigating

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News