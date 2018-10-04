Calgary police say missing man may have been victim of a homicide

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in a Calgary’s man disappearance and said the missing man may have been a victim of a homicide.

Adam Stewart Young, 35, was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2017, police said.

Police add that he hasn’t been heard from since last year.

“Based on information obtained during the investigation, police have determined that there is a strong probability of foul play,” police said in a news release Thursday. “Though the body of Young has not been located, the Homicide Unit continues to investigate.”

Interviews have been done with friends, family and associates of Young. CCTV video has also been collected from the neighbourhood, police said.

“A number of viable suspects have been identified and police are asking members of the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.