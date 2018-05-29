Man’s death ruled a homicide: Calgary police

A man’s death from this past Sunday has been ruled a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police said a man was found in “medical distress” in the 200 block of 15 Avenue SE in Calgary.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died, according to police. The homicide unit was called in to investigate.

Police said they believe there was an altercation with up to 10 people involved prior to the man being found.

“It is not yet known if the victim was involved in the initial altercation,” police said.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate suspicious death in the downtown area

Investigators continue to talk to witnesses and review security camera video from the surrounding area.

“The motive for the disturbance, or the assault on the victim, is not yet known,” police said.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Craig Cutter, police said.

Police said the cause of death is due to a stabbing.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online through Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Joel Senick