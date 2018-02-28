Calgary group linked to Utah meth, steroids, fentanyl and homicide: police
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) believes an organized crime group in Calgary could be connected to other crimes, including cross-border drug trade and a homicide case.
ALERT said Wednesday the year-long investigation “dismantled an alleged crime group operating out of Calgary.”
READ MORE: $4M in fentanyl, cocaine and meth seized in one of Alberta’s largest drug busts: ALERT
Project Arbour involved ALERT’s organized crime and gang team, Calgary police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
It uncovered a Calgary organized crime group’s alleged operation of a fentanyl and steroids lab, alleged involvement in cross-border drug trade and Utah’s largest meth seizure, as well as an alleged role in a May 2017 homicide case, ALERT said.
READ MORE: Southern Alberta drug operation targets meth sales, results in 8 arrests
Police are scheduled to provide more details on Thursday at an 11 a.m. news conference with the Calgary Police Service.
— More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.