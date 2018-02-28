Calgary group linked to Utah meth, steroids, fentanyl and homicide: police

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) believes an organized crime group in Calgary could be connected to other crimes, including cross-border drug trade and a homicide case.

ALERT said Wednesday the year-long investigation “dismantled an alleged crime group operating out of Calgary.”

Project Arbour involved ALERT’s organized crime and gang team, Calgary police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

It uncovered a Calgary organized crime group’s alleged operation of a fentanyl and steroids lab, alleged involvement in cross-border drug trade and Utah’s largest meth seizure, as well as an alleged role in a May 2017 homicide case, ALERT said.

Police are scheduled to provide more details on Thursday at an 11 a.m. news conference with the Calgary Police Service.

— More to come…