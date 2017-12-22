Sister of Calgary Superstore shooting victim hopes for justice in brother’s death

The sister of a Calgary man killed in a brazen shooting at a busy Calgary Superstore is speaking out for the first time.

Noor Amr is hoping someone will come forward to police so all people involved in the May 21, 2017 death of Anees Amr will brought to justice.

Police have said Colin Reitberger, 23, was the target of the double homicide, while Amr, 26, was innocent — in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was my best friend. I trusted him so much with everything,” Noor told Global News.

“What I miss the most about him is just being able to talk to him about anything.”

Noor recalls how Anees comforted her after their other brother died in a car crash just eight months earlier.

“He said, ‘Do you know how much I love you? Just always know I’m always here for you,’” said Noor, crying as she recalled the conversation.

The Amr family thought they’d be safe in Calgary, especially compared to other places they’ve lived.

The family was living in Libya from 2010 to 2014, during a time of civil unrest and war.

“The airport was bombed and there was a lot of shelling going on… We were literally in a war zone,” she said. “It was super dangerous.”

Anees was a rock to his family during that time.

“He was there to make sure that we were kept safe. He would go out and get us food, and he would go out and get us water, and everything that we needed — even though it was a complete war zone,” Noor said.

It was Anees who drove the family to safety in a neighbouring country before returning to Calgary.

She said to survive time in a war zone only to be gunned down in Canada was hard to comprehend.

“It’s crazy. It’s ironic.”

Christian Ouellette is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case.

But the investigation is far from over.

“There are others involved,” Calgary Police Insp. Paul Wozney said. “We are still pursuing those investigative leads and we are hoping to get a better picture of what exactly happened leading up to and during that homicide.”

Global News has learned a vehicle allegedly used by Ouellette in the shooting was located within hours of the murders on 100 Street, south of Country Hills Boulevard N.E. It had been destroyed by fire.

Investigators believe Ouellette was then picked up by a man driving a red Dodge Durango SLT, likely a 2004 to 2006 model, with a sun roof.

That vehicle was later seen on CCTV dropping Ouellette off at a nearby gas station, located at 70 Freeport Blvd. N.E.

Police are also still hoping to identify a man who goes by the name of “Tyson”—a man believed to be an associate of Ouellette.

Police don’t have a physical description of the man or a surname, but investigators believe he assisted in selling a gun to Ouellette a few days before the shooting. Investigators said they believe at least one other man was also involved in the gun transaction.

Calgary police are looking for the red Dodge Durango SLT.

Amr’s family continue to hope for justice.

“Our lives will never be the same,” Noor said.

“He will forever be remembered as someone who loved family and friends…and loved to make people happy.”