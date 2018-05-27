Calgary police investigate suspicious death in the downtown area
Police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Calgary Sunday morning.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a man who police say is in his 20s was found in “medical distress” in the 200 block of 15 Ave. SE.
The man was taken to hospital where he later died, according to police.
The homicide unit was in the downtown area investigating the situation Sunday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
