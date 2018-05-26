Calgary police recover stolen wheelchair and minivan

The family whose minivan was stolen from their Albert Park home Thursday are thanking Calgary police for their efforts in locating both their vehicle and the wheelchair that had been inside it.

Mirna Khaled said her van was found last night around 8 p.m. in the Sundridge Superstore parking lot. She said it wasn’t damaged but it was full of stolen items.

The van was taken from a home in the 2700 block of 9 Avenue S.E. in the early morning hours of May 24.

On Saturday morning, she also got a call from police telling her that her daughter’s wheelchair that was inside the van had been recovered at a southeast auto body shop.