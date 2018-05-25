Calgary police turn to public for help finding missing wheelchair

Calgary police are looking to the public to help find a wheelchair that was in the back of a minivan stolen from a home in the community of Albert Park on Thursday.

Investigators say the silver minivan was stolen from a home in the 2700 block of 9 Avenue S.E. in the early morning hours of May 24.

In it was a wheelchair the owner’s daughter used. The wheelchair is a black Tsunami Little Wave XP with the model number TALWX-14.

The stolen van is described as a 2007 Dodge Caravan with the license plate number BVF 8206.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wheelchair is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.