Several homes evacuated as Calgary police investigate grenade found in backyard

Several homes were evacuated for safety reasons Saturday afternoon after an explosive device was discovered in a backyard.

Calgary police said they were called to a yard at around 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of 12 Street S.W.

According to police, a man was doing yard work when he found a hand grenade with the pin still attached.

The tactical team was called to retrieve the grenade. About an hour later, they were able to safely remove and contain it.

Police said it’s unclear if the grenade had the potential to detonate, but officers remained on scene to do a thorough scan of the yard to make sure there were no other grenades on the property.