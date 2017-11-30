Suspicious package found at Harry Hays building was made to look like an explosive device: police

Calgary Police believe a suspicious package found in a federal government building in Calgary Thursday was intentionally made to look like an explosive device.

Police and security officials evacuated the Harry Hays Building in downtown Calgary Thursday morning after a black cylindrical object with wires sticking out of it was found at the entrance to a woman’s washroom.

Officers were called to the building, located in the 200 block of 4 Avenue S.E., at around 9:36 a.m.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the object was found in the entrance to the woman’s washroom on the fifth floor of the building.

The package had been removed from the building as of 1 p.m. and officials had started to let people back inside at that time.

Police said they took the object to a safe location before detonating it. That is when they determined it was not explosive in nature.

According to police, the package is still considered to be suspicious in nature.

Police said they still had not determined the intent of the package being placed in the washroom.

Duty Insp. Julien Gagne said Thursday police are reviewing CCTV footage at this time and do not have any suspects in custody.

The federal government building is home to a passport office and a Service Canada office.

“I was getting my passport application filled out and I was in the middle of the paperwork and everything and security came up and said that we have to leave,” Jon Weiss said. “It was pretty rush, rush. All my paperwork is still on the counter.”

“It’s a little unsettling, for sure.”

The police tape around the Harry Hays Building has now come down and people are being let back in roughly three and a half hours after a suspicious package was reported here in downtown #yyc pic.twitter.com/BmVkG4k1DG — Joel Senick (@JSenickGlobal) November 30, 2017

The CPS investigation continues.

– With files from Joel Senick and Erika Tucker