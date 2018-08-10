Calgary police trying to piece together events leading to suspected triple homicide

As Calgary police continue their investigation into the deaths of three people found in two separate homes on July 31, they are asking for witnesses to come forward who may have seen the only identified suspect in the days leading up.

The bodies of Shawn Boshuk, Alan Pennylegion and Taylor Toller were found on July 31. Boshuk and Pennylegion were found at a home on Hidden Valley Drive N.W.; Toller was found at a home on Applevillage Court S.E.

Investigators believe Boshuk and Pennylegion died early that morning after an assault. It’s believed Toller was killed several days earlier on July 26.

Dustin Duthie, 25, was charged on Aug. 1 with three counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. He was deemed fit to stand trial and remanded into custody on Aug. 8.

Police are still trying to understand what led to the events of July 31, and ask that anyone who had contact with Duthie between Thursday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 31 to contact them if they haven’t already done so.

It’s believed Duthie was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata during that period.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.