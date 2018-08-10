Crime
August 10, 2018 9:51 pm

Calgary police trying to piece together events leading to suspected triple homicide

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Dustin Duthie is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in a July triple homicide in Calgary.

Calgary Police Service
As Calgary police continue their investigation into the deaths of three people found in two separate homes on July 31, they are asking for witnesses to come forward who may have seen the only identified suspect in the days leading up.

The bodies of Shawn Boshuk, Alan Pennylegion and Taylor Toller were found on July 31. Boshuk and Pennylegion were found at a home on Hidden Valley Drive N.W.; Toller was found at a home on Applevillage Court S.E.

Investigators believe Boshuk and Pennylegion died early that morning after an assault. It’s believed Toller was killed several days earlier on July 26.

Dustin Duthie, 25, was charged on Aug. 1 with three counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. He was deemed fit to stand trial and remanded into custody on Aug. 8.

Police are still trying to understand what led to the events of July 31, and ask that anyone who had contact with Duthie between Thursday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 31 to contact them if they haven’t already done so.

It’s believed Duthie was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata during that period.

A vehicle resembling the one Dustin Duthie is believed to have been driving in the days before July 31.

Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

