Accused Calgary triple murderer found fit to stand trial, remanded into custody

A Calgary man accused of killing his girlfriend, mother and stepfather will remain in custody following a brief court appearance Wednesday morning.

Dustin Duthie, 25, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Taylor Toller, Shawn Boshuck and Alan Pennylegion.

Duthie appeared in court in person.

READ MORE: Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder for deaths of girlfriend, his mother and stepfather

Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson told court, “Mr. Duthie has seen a doctor this morning…he is fit.”

Court heard Duthie does not have a lawyer yet.

Following his arrest, Duthie was admitted to hospital under the Mental Health Act then transferred to the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre.

READ MORE: 3 deaths at 2 Calgary homes being investigated as triple domestic homicide

He will now be taken to the Calgary Remand Centre. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 29.

Duthie’s girlfriend, Toller, was found dead in her condo in the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. on July 31.

Officers were then called to check a home in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W., where Duthie’s mother, Boshuck and stepdad, Pennylegion, were found dead.