December 12, 2017 2:03 pm

Man charged in October Kingsland homicide: Calgary police

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Police have identified Jordan Gregory Frydenlund as the man killed in a fatal assault Friday.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged a man in connection to a deadly assault in the southwest at the end of October.

Days after the incident where Jordan Gregory Frydenlund, 30, died, police issued a release seeking information about the whereabouts of 40-year-old Sylvanus Francis Sylvester.

In a release Tuesday morning police said Sylvester was arrested Dec. 6, 2017 in Toronto, and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Frydenlund died after he was assaulted in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W.

The CPS offered a thank you to the public, as well as the Toronto Police Service, for their assistance in this case.

