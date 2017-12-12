Man charged in October Kingsland homicide: Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has charged a man in connection to a deadly assault in the southwest at the end of October.
Days after the incident where Jordan Gregory Frydenlund, 30, died, police issued a release seeking information about the whereabouts of 40-year-old Sylvanus Francis Sylvester.
In a release Tuesday morning police said Sylvester was arrested Dec. 6, 2017 in Toronto, and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Frydenlund died after he was assaulted in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W.
The CPS offered a thank you to the public, as well as the Toronto Police Service, for their assistance in this case.
