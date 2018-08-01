Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder for death of girlfriend, his mother and step-father

Three counts of second-degree murder have been laid against a Calgary man following the discovery of three bodies in two different neighbourhoods Tuesday.

Police confirmed Dustin Duthie, 25, is in custody and accused of killing his girlfriend, Taylor Toller. He’s also accused of killing his mother Shawn Boshuck and his step-father Alan Pennylegion.

Sources said Toller was found first after officers were called to the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. at approximately 11 a.m. July 31.

Officers were then called to check a home in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W., where Boshuck and Pennylegion were found dead.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday.

Calgary police said they will not be officially confirming names of the victims until the autopsies are completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Duthie is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.