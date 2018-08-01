Crime
August 1, 2018 12:30 pm
Updated: August 1, 2018 1:13 pm

Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder for death of girlfriend, his mother and step-father

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Calgary police at the scene of a home in Hidden Valley where two people were found dead on Tuesday, July 31.

Dani Lantela/Global News
A A

Three counts of second-degree murder have been laid against a Calgary man following the discovery of three bodies in two different neighbourhoods Tuesday.

Police confirmed Dustin Duthie, 25, is in custody and accused of killing his girlfriend, Taylor Toller. He’s also accused of killing his mother Shawn Boshuck and his step-father Alan Pennylegion.

Sources said Toller was found first after officers were called to the 2000 block of Applevillage Court S.E. at approximately 11 a.m. July 31.

READ MORE: 3 deaths at 2 Calgary homes being investigated as triple domestic homicide

The medical examiner is seen at the scene where a person was found dead on Tuesday, July 31.

Jerry Favero/Global News

Story continues below

Officers were then called to check a home in the 10100 block of Hidden Valley Drive N.W., where Boshuck and Pennylegion were found dead.

Autopsies are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday.

Calgary police said they will not be officially confirming names of the victims until the autopsies are completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Duthie is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alan Pennylegion
Alberta crime
Applevillage Court S.E.
Calgary crime
calgary domestic homicide
Calgary Homicide
Calgary Police Service
calgary triple murder
Crime
Dustin Duthie
Hidden Valley Drive N.W
Shawn Boshuck
Triple Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News