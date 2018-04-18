Violent details of Nadia El-Dib homicide released amid increase in Calgary domestic violence

At the request of family of Nadia El-Dib, the young woman found dead in the back of a northeast Calgary home on the morning of March 25, police are releasing new details surrounding the domestic nature of her brutal death.

The 22-year-old woman was stabbed 40 times and her throat was cut in a vehicle before she escaped, police said Wednesday. She was shot twice while trying to run away and fell to the ground in the backyard where she was found five hours later.

Adam Bettahar, who was killed in a shootout with RCMP on March 29, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for her murder.

Investigators say El-Dib and Bettahar were in a relationship in late 2017, but weren’t seeing each other at the time she was killed.

It’s believed the two left a downtown Calgary shisha bar together at about 3 a.m. on the morning El-Dib was killed. At 4 a.m., police said El-Dib texted one of her friends saying she was frustrated that Bettahar wouldn’t bring her back to her own car, which was parked near the shisha bar.

Fifteen minutes later, police said Bettahar parked the vehicle behind a home in the 1000 block of Maitland Drive, where he stabbed her and cut her throat before shooting her.

Video evidence shows two muzzle flashes being fired, police said, which is consistent with forensic evidence that El-Dib was on the ground when she was shot a second time.

Investigators said Bettahar legally bought a semi-automatic rifle on March 10.

Police weren’t called to the neighbourhood until 9:30 a.m., when her body was found, despite witnesses reporting the sound of gunshots in the early morning hours.

“Domestic violence is a very real problem in our community and it crosses all neighbourhoods, age groups, ethnicities, religions and economic statuses,” the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a release.

“In total, police received 18,528 domestic conflict calls last year, a six per cent increase over the five-year average.”

Police said the majority of domestic calls are verbal altercations that escalate to a point at which police are called, or an instance where someone has asked police to be present when they move out of their home.

The number of calls involving physical violence have increased 45 per cent from the five-year average, police said, with 4,973 calls being classified in the last year.

“While the majority of domestic conflict victims are women, approximately one in five are men,” CPS said.

Anyone that experiences violence or abuse in an intimate relationship is encouraged to reach out for help by calling Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at 403 -237-5888 (Toll Free: 1-877-237-5888), the 24-hour Family Violence Helpline at 403-234-SAFE (7233), or 211.