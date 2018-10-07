Calgary police appeal to public in locating woman missing since Saturday

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Kattryna Giesbrecht, 18, was last seen at around 7 p.m. leaving the Walmart at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E.

A mobile command post was set up near the East Hills Shopping Centre on Sunday morning. Police said Calgary Search and Rescue was also called in to conduct a more detailed search of the area.

Sgt. Trent Petersen said the command post was set up because Giesbrecht has no history of going missing. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this point, he added.

Giesbrecht’s family is concerned for her welfare, police said, as she is considered high risk and has a number of mental health and developmental conditions.

Giesbrecht is 5’5″ tall with a slim build and has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, according to a description issued by police. She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a red maple leaf, a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.