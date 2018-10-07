Calgary missing person
October 7, 2018 3:31 pm

Calgary police appeal to public in locating woman missing since Saturday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Kattryna Giesbrecht, 18, was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Saturday leaving the Walmart at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Kattryna Giesbrecht, 18, was last seen at around 7 p.m. leaving the Walmart at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E.

A mobile command post was set up near the East Hills Shopping Centre on Sunday morning. Police said Calgary Search and Rescue was also called in to conduct a more detailed search of the area.

Sgt. Trent Petersen said the command post was set up because Giesbrecht has no history of going missing. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this point, he added.

A mobile command post was set up near the East Hills Shopping Centre on Sunday morning.

Mike Hills/Global News

Giesbrecht’s family is concerned for her welfare, police said, as she is considered high risk and has a number of mental health and developmental conditions.

Giesbrecht is 5’5″ tall with a slim build and has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, according to a description issued by police. She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a red maple leaf, a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Kattryna Giesbrecht, 18, was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Saturday leaving the Walmart at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E.

Mike Hills/Global News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary missing person
calgary missing woman
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
calgary search and rescue
East Hills Shopping Centre
Missing Woman
Missing woman Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News