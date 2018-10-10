4 arrested after failed drive-by shooting in RDP

Montreal police received multiple 911 calls late Tuesday night about shots fired in the borough of Riviere-des-Prairies.

SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened around 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating attempted murder in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Shots were fired from a moving vehicle towards a man by the side of the road on Elie-Beauregard Avenue.

The suspects missed their target and fled the scene. The man in his 20s was not injured when police found him.

READ MORE: Man, 27, critically injured after shooting on busy downtown Montreal street

Police officers quickly caught up with the car and arrested two 18-year-olds and two 20-year-olds.

The four suspects and the victim were brought in for questioning. Police are trying to determine if the attack was random or a targeted shooting.