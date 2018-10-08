Crime
Montreal police investigating attempted murder in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Police say the incident took place on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Montreal police say they are investigating an attempted murder that occurred in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Sunday night.

Police were called to Laurin Street west of Gouin Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. after witnesses reported shots fired.

Police say no victims were on the suburban street when they arrived.

However, shell casings were found at the scene, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

A 25-year-old man was later found in a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Chèvrefils added.

The victim will recover from his injuries but is refusing to co-operate with authorities, police said.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

