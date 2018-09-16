Man, 27, critically injured after shooting on busy downtown Montreal street

A 27-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was shot early Sunday morning on a crowded downtown Montreal street.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on St-Laurent Boulevard, near des Pins Avenue.

“It was officers walking the beat that heard the gunshots,” Brabant said, adding the officers also found shell casings on the ground.

Brabant explained the boulevard was crowded at the time, as St-Laurent is closed to traffic this weekend for a street festival.

The victim was found a short distance away, south of des Pins Avenue.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

As of 11 a.m., Brabant said the victim had been stabilized and was now out of danger.

He is expected to meet with investigators as soon as his health allows.

Brabant confirmed the victim is known to police services.

A perimeter was established and crime scene technicians, a canine unit and several investigators were assigned to the case.

No arrests have been made, but police are hopeful surveillance cameras will allow for a description of the suspect.