Police searching for suspects after Villeray park shooting

A young girl recounts seeing a man driving away with a gun hanging outside a car window.

She is one of the many eyewitness accounts that Montreal police are basing their investigation on, after gunshots were reported in a Nicolas-Tillemont Park on Thursday night.

Montreal police say suspects are still at large after a confrontation between two parties resulted in a shootout at around 7 p.m.

” I ducked for cover in the grass,” one witness said.

No one at the park was injured and no gunshot wounds were reported at any local hospitals, Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said.

“We do not have any victim — nobody came to the hospital with bullet injuries,” Boisselle said.

A Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) official searched the park grounds for evidence early Friday morning.

The deployed canine unit found a sole bullet casing but no bullet, Boisselle said.

The casing is being examined to determine the calibre of the weapon.

Increased police presence at Nicolas-Tillemont Park as police continue to investigate a Thursday night shooting. pic.twitter.com/OC4EmWEyXg — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) September 15, 2018

Police do not have any description of the car nor do they have any description of the suspected people involved.

Police continue to conduct door-to-door interviews with surrounding residents.

They hope to piece together information, Boisselle says, by images from security cameras or civilians.

Silvana Morelli, a longtime Villeray resident and mother of two, says this is rare in her neighbourhood.

“It’s very disturbing. We come here all the time with our kids,” Morelli said. “I’m very concerned about this.”

Police have increased their presence in the area.

They are asking for the public’s help and urge anyone with information to call the Infro-Crime line.