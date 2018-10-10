Alberta launches probe into how teen accused of attacking Edmonton bus driver was treated by child welfare system

The Alberta government is launching an “internal review” to look into its mental health and child intervention systems regarding the case of a 15-year-old boy who’s been charged with attempted murder after an Edmonton bus driver was viciously attacked last month.

A spokesperson for Alberta Children’s Services confirmed to Global News on Tuesday that the review would be undertaken. The move follows a call earlier this month from the Assembly of First Nations Alberta Association who said the incident “highlights how broken the mental health and child welfare systems are in Alberta.”

“The incident whereby an ETS bus driver was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a teenage assailant is heartbreaking for both the Indigenous teen and the ETS bus driver involved,” Regional Chief Marlene Poitras said in a statement. “The driver, like us all, deserves a safe work environment and I offer my thoughts for a quick and complete recovery.

“These systems failed this Indigenous teen and his family. Here is a family that reached out for assistance to get the help needed for their child and intervention was not within reach,” the statement went on to say. “I would ask where was the proper wraparound supports for Indigenous youth in these situations? Where is the effort by the Government of Alberta to ensure cracks in the systems are filled? First Nations also need to be involved in co-reviewing, co-creating and implementing changes to systems that impact our children.”

The teenager, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police allege that on Sept. 26, the teen approached the driver — who was sitting in his seat inside the otherwise empty bus at the Mill Woods Town Centre transit terminal — and assaulted him. The 65-year-old bus driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mark Tetterington, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, which represents ETS operators, told Global News he spoke with the transit branch manager, who said the driver was stabbed about a dozen times by a youth who asked for a ride.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Alberta Children’s Services said the government recognizes that “mental health and child intervention are complex systems and cannot be changed overnight.”

“While past governments failed to make these a priority, our government is working with Indigenous leaders to ensure children don’t fall between the cracks,” the statement said. “Three months ago, we launched a comprehensive public action plan to protect children, support families and prevent cases like these.

“A Stronger, Safer Tomorrow highlights 39 actions, including 16 steps we are immediately implementing to improve services, increase supports, and address funding gaps on reserve. This includes embedding Indigenous worldviews in legislation, policy and programs. It also means improving the co-ordination of mental health, addiction and other prevention and early intervention services.”

The government said it plans to amend the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, with feedback from Indigenous leaders this fall, by adding Jordan’s Principle: a legal rule which ensures all children receive necessary services and supports regardless of jurisdiction. The province said it is also creating an Indigenous advisory body to improve child services.

“More needs to be done,” the statement said. “We will continue to work closely with the AFN and other partners to give Indigenous children, youth and families the help they need, when they need it.”

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz