Indigenous families still struggling for equal health care: Jordan’s Principle summit
First Nation families say they are struggling to get wheelchairs, beds and other health-care services for their children.
Several parents shared their stories at a Winnipeg summit on Jordan’s Principle.
The principle, adopted by the federal government, requires kids get access to services without delays caused by jurisdictional issues.
It’s named after Jordan River Anderson, a boy from Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba who died without ever being able to go home because of a dispute over who would pay for his health care.
Carolyn Buffalo told the summit she fought for more than a decade so her son – who has cerebral palsy – could get an electric wheelchair, feeding supplements and transportation to school.
Buffalo, who is from a Cree community in Alberta, says non-Indigenous kids would have automatically been given the same support.
