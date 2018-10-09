Man charged after 2 women assaulted in elevator of Kitchener apartment building

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a pair of alleged sexual assaults in the elevator of an apartment building on Mooregate Crescent in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the incidents occurred on Sept. 5 and Oct. 4.

In both cases, police say the man entered the elevator with the women and once the doors closed, he assaulted them.

A man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Waterloo Regional Police did not release the name of the man.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.