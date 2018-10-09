Crime
Kitchener man charged with murder, arson in connection to house explosion

Edra Haan's body was discovered after her home exploded on on August 22.

A 58-year-old Kitchener man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the recent killing of Edra Haan.

Haan’s body was found in the backyard of her home on Sprucedale Crescent after the house had exploded on Aug. 22.

Her husband, Udo Haan, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries. Police say he remains in hospital under medical care.

The explosion demolished the home and left two others with heavy damage.

The man will appear in a Kitchener court Monday and has also been charged with arson disregard for human life and two counts of arson damage to property.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8419 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

