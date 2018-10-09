Police looking to identify man after young girl allegedly assaulted in Kitchener Walmart
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are hoping to identify and speak with in connection with an alleged assault at a Walmart in Kitchener.
Police were called to the department store located on the Boardwalk on Saturday after it was reported that a young girl was approached by a man and then sexually assaulted while standing near a gaming machine inside the store.
READ MORE: Waterloo police arrest man who was barricaded in building in downtown Kitchener
The suspect then left Walmart and walked to a nearby bus terminal.
Police say the suspect is around 55 years old, five-feet-seven-inches tall, with a thin build and grey and brown hair. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a grey hoodie.
READ MORE: Kitchener pair arrested after being found in vehicle stolen
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.