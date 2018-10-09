Crime
October 9, 2018 10:27 am

Police looking to identify man after young girl allegedly assaulted in Kitchener Walmart

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo police are looking to identify and speak with this man in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are hoping to identify and speak with in connection with an alleged assault at a Walmart in Kitchener.

Police were called to the department store located on the Boardwalk on Saturday after it was reported that a young girl was approached by a man and then sexually assaulted while standing near a gaming machine inside the store.

The suspect then left Walmart and walked to a nearby bus terminal.

Police say the suspect is around 55 years old, five-feet-seven-inches tall, with a thin build and grey and brown hair. He was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a grey hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

