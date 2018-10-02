View full results
Canada
October 2, 2018 10:45 am

Cameron Heights placed under hold and secure by Waterloo police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo police placed Cameron Heights CI under a hold and secure on Tuesday.

File Image
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have placed Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener under a hold and secure, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has announced.

The WRDSB said that the order was placed due to a nearby police investigation and that all students and staff are safe.

The board says students will not be released from school until police give the OK.

—  More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute
Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute Hold and secure
Cameron heights Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News