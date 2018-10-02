Cameron Heights placed under hold and secure by Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police have placed Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener under a hold and secure, the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has announced.
The WRDSB said that the order was placed due to a nearby police investigation and that all students and staff are safe.
The board says students will not be released from school until police give the OK.
— More to come…
