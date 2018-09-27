Kitchener pair arrested after being found in vehicle stolen: police

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man and a woman from Kitchener following an investigation into a vehicle reported stolen.

On Monday, police found a vehicle around Westwood Drive in Kitchener with two suspects inside.

A 38-year-old Kitchener man and a 37-year-old Kitchener woman were arrested.

The pair is facing a host of charges including with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession under $5,000 and possession of break-and-enter tools.