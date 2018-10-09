SIU investigating after man sustains serious injuries in Collingwood

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man in Collingwood sustained serious injuries.

According to Collingwood and the Blue Mountains OPP, on Monday at around 7 a.m., officers were following up on an incident from Sunday and went to a residence in Collingwood to check on the well-being of a man.

Police say during the interaction between officers and the man, the man jumped out of a window and sustained serious injuries.

Officers say he was transported to hospital by county of Simcoe paramedics for treatment.

Police notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.