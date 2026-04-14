N.S. hockey hazing sex assault case adjourned until May when pleas can be entered

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One of two teenage hockey players charged in Nova Scotia with sexual assault after an alleged hazing ritual last fall has appeared in court to be arraigned on a number of charges.

The second teen was not in the provincial youth court in Truro, N.S., today when the charges against both boys were formally presented, but his lawyer appeared on his behalf by phone.

The case was adjourned until May 25, when both accused may enter pleas.

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Court documents show the boys, both 15, have been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon, which police have described as a mini hockey stick.

The charges stem from alleged attacks on three victims on Oct. 3, somewhere in Colchester County, the municipality north of the Halifax region.

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As well, one of accused was originally charged with a second count of assault with a weapon — described as urine — following an alleged attack on one of the three victims between Oct. 1, 2025, and Dec. 30, 2025.

But a recently updated police document shows that charge has been changed to an assault charge with no mention of any weapon.

None of the allegations has been tested in court, and the identities of the accused and the victims are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.