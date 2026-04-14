Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. hockey hazing sex assault case adjourned until May when pleas can be entered

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One of two teenage hockey players charged in Nova Scotia with sexual assault after an alleged hazing ritual last fall has appeared in court to be arraigned on a number of charges.

The second teen was not in the provincial youth court in Truro, N.S., today when the charges against both boys were formally presented, but his lawyer appeared on his behalf by phone.

The case was adjourned until May 25, when both accused may enter pleas.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court documents show the boys, both 15, have been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon, which police have described as a mini hockey stick.

The charges stem from alleged attacks on three victims on Oct. 3, somewhere in Colchester County, the municipality north of the Halifax region.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, one of accused was originally charged with a second count of assault with a weapon — described as urine — following an alleged attack on one of the three victims between Oct. 1, 2025, and Dec. 30, 2025.

But a recently updated police document shows that charge has been changed to an assault charge with no mention of any weapon.

None of the allegations has been tested in court, and the identities of the accused and the victims are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices