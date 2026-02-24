Two youths formally charged with sexual assault in Nova Scotia after hockey hazing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have released court documents that reveal details about two of four young hockey players facing sexual assault charges after police investigated a complaint about a hazing ritual last fall.

The police documents confirm that two of the accused, whose identities are protected from publication, were formally charged Tuesday.

The documents, which include sworn charging sheets from the RCMP, indicate that both youths were 14 at the time of the alleged offences and have since turned 15. And police have confirmed those involved are members of a boys hockey team based in the area around Truro, N.S., north of Halifax.

The first accused has been charged with three criminal offences involving alleged attacks on three victims on Oct. 3, somewhere in Colchester County, which includes Truro.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with a weapon, which police described as a mini hockey stick.

The second accused has been charged with the same offences related to the incident on Oct. 3.

As well, the second youth has been charged with assault with a weapon — described as urine — following an alleged attack on one of the three victims between Oct. 1, 2025, and Dec. 30, 2025, in the Truro, N.S., area.

Both 15-year-olds are scheduled to appear in provincial youth court in Truro on April 14.

The RCMP confirmed Tuesday they had yet to swear any other charging sheets before the courts.

All four youths involved were released on conditions after they were arrested earlier this month.

The two who have been formally charged have been ordered not to contact three people, and both are prohibited from entering a public dressing room unless they are with an adult.

On Feb. 5, the provincial hockey governing body said it first learned about an allegation involving a minor on Jan. 30. That’s when police say a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October.

Hockey Nova Scotia has said it immediately referred the matter to the RCMP. As well, the hockey organization confirmed a youth team in the Truro area had been suspended.

The Mounties in Colchester County said they collected statements from multiple witnesses, which led to new allegations indicating other offences had occurred at different locations involving more victims.

Officers with specialized training used a trauma‑informed approach as the investigation moved forward, the RCMP said.

Investigators say survivors and other witnesses can speak with police without having to decide if they want to participate in the full investigation or the court process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2026.