Ontario pastor among 15 charged in alleged fraud targeting homelessness program

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A longtime pastor from Vaughan, Ont., is among 15 people charged in connection with an alleged fraud ring that police say targeted a program for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

York Regional Police say the investigation, dubbed Project Great One, was led by its financial crimes unit in partnership with the Regional Municipality of York.

The case began on April 3, 2025, when the region reported suspected fraud involving its Homelessness Prevention Program, a service for individuals not on other social assistance programs who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

A review by York Region staff identified numerous applications containing fraudulent information. Police allege that between January and December 2024, about $99,600 was fraudulently claimed.

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Investigators say the suspects were organized and coordinated in carrying out the alleged frauds. Search warrants were executed at 12 residences and on 10 vehicles as part of the probe.

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Police say Isaac Oppong, 38, of Vaughan, was identified as the principal suspect. He was a pastor at Miracle Arena for All Nations from 2018 until 2025 and is accused of using his position to recruit others to participate.

“Any time we see someone that’s a person in a position of authority, that’s abusing that authority in order to make financial gains or influence people’s decisions, we take that very seriously,” police said.

Authorities allege fraudulent claims were submitted to the homelessness program, which is designed to support vulnerable people in the community.

“That’s money that’s in a program to support people that are vulnerable within our community, and unfortunately, this is money that we’re still working to get back,” police said.

Global News interviewed Oppong in July 2023 about the church’s efforts to provide shelter for refugees and asylum seekers.

“They came here … with the expectation of the land of the free, land of opportunity. Unfortunately, some of them had a shocking experience,” he said at the time.

Miracle Arena says it became aware in June of concerns related to Oppong’s conduct in connection with separate legal matters and removed him from ministerial duties. The church says it was later advised by law enforcement of the investigation and that the alleged conduct was undertaken without its knowledge or involvement.

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Police say Oppong used his position as pastor to influence others and believe there may be additional victims. The investigation is ongoing.