SIU investigating after woman in Keswick sustains serious injury

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating a serious injury sustained by a woman in Kewsick.

According to the SIU, at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, York Regional police officers received a report that a 47-year-old woman was in distress at the Woodbine Avenue and Morton Avenue strip mall.

The SIU says officers found the woman, however, she fled into a nearby forest.

Officers eventually located the woman in the Carrick Avenue and Tuch Drive area.

The SIU says during the interaction between the woman and officers, the woman sustained a serious injury and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

The SIU says two investigators, one forensic investigator, two subject officers and five witness officers have been designated to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.