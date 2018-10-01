SIU probing death of 55-year-old man in Barrie

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is probing the death of a man in Barrie.

According to the SIU, on Sept. 5, Barrie police officers arrested a 55-year-old man and took him to the police station.

The SIU says while at the station, the man went into medical distress and was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

READ MORE: SIU probing death of Parry Sound man

According to the SIU, on Thursday, Sept. 27, just after 11 p.m., the man was pronounced dead.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

The SIU says one subject officer and one witness officer have been designated to this incident.

According to the SIU, the post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.