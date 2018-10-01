Crime
SIU probing death of 55-year-old man in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is probing the death of a man in Barrie.

According to the SIU, on Sept. 5, Barrie police officers arrested a 55-year-old man and took him to the police station.

The SIU says while at the station, the man went into medical distress and was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

According to the SIU, on Thursday, Sept. 27,  just after 11 p.m., the man was pronounced dead.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

The SIU says one subject officer and one witness officer have been designated to this incident.

According to the SIU, the post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

