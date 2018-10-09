Man seriously injured after shooting near Dufferin and Eglinton

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto’s northwest end early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 5 a.m. on Ennerdale Road in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue.

READ MORE: 18-year-old dies in east-end Toronto shooting

Toronto paramedics said they transported a 32-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who may have fled in a black vehicle.

A portion of Ennerdale Road is closed for the police investigation.

Shooting: Ennerdale & Holmedale area. Male with a non life threatening lower body injury. Police searching for 2 suspects, possibly fled scene in a black vehicle. No further description at this time. The investigation continues. #GO1862215 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 9, 2018