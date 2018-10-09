Crime
October 9, 2018 6:35 am
Updated: October 9, 2018 7:08 am

Man seriously injured after shooting near Dufferin and Eglinton

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto’s northwest end early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call just before 5 a.m. on Ennerdale Road in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a 32-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects who may have fled in a black vehicle.

A portion of Ennerdale Road is closed for the police investigation.

