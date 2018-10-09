Man seriously injured after shooting near Dufferin and Eglinton
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto’s northwest end early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 5 a.m. on Ennerdale Road in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a 32-year-old man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for two suspects who may have fled in a black vehicle.
A portion of Ennerdale Road is closed for the police investigation.
