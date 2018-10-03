Male suffers life-threatening injuries in east-end Toronto shooting: police

Toronto police say a male has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in east-end Toronto.

Police said officers responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue.

Two schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution and no other injuries have been reported.

Police said the victim is being transported to a trauma centre.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

Update:

The shooting occurred in relatively close proximity to 2 high schools.

No injuries reported at either school, school placed in lock-down,

(precautionary at this time).