Male suffers life-threatening injuries in east-end Toronto shooting: police
Toronto police say a male has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in east-end Toronto.
Police said officers responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue.
Two schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution and no other injuries have been reported.
Police said the victim is being transported to a trauma centre.
Authorities have not released any suspect information.
