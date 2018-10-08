Recipe: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

JRG Executive Chef and MasterChef Winner David Jorge shares some ideas for what to do with turkey leftovers.

Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs turkey, sliced or shredded

2 cups bread stuffing

1/2 cup gravy

4 Tbsn cranberry sauce

1 cup of pureed carrots or whatever vegetables were served

4 slices of your favourite bread.

Method

1. Heat gravy in a saute pan. If the gravy is too thick, thin with a little stock or water.

2. Add turkey meat to the gravy and heat till meat is warmed through. Set aside.

3. At the same time or immediately after, warm stuffing in a skillet or microwave until warm.

4. At the same time or immediately after, reheat your pureed carrots or leftover vegetables

5. Take a piece of sliced bread, place on plate and layer ingredients as follows:

1 Tbsn cranberry sauce,

1/4 cup carrots or veg

1/2 cup stuffing

1/2 lb turkey and gravy.

Serve as open-face sandwich

Turkey Casserole Recipe

Casserole

Ingredients

Add together the following cooked ingredients into a large bowl:

9oz Wild Rice

15oz Mashed Potatoes

7oz Carrots, cut 1 inch pieces

8oz Green beans, roughly chopped

5oz Brussel Sprouts, cut in half

15oz Stuffing

20oz Turkey, chopped

Note: use whatever leftovers you have, keeping with approximate portion sizes of a similar

ingredient above. Set aside.

Bechamel Sauce

Ingredients

2 oz Butter

2 oz Flour

20 oz Milk

9 oz Gravy

Method

Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don’t let it brown — about 2 minutes. Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens. Bring it to a boil. Add into Casserole bowl and mix all the ingredients together. Pour into an oven-safe, Casserole dish. Set aside.

Crust

Combine together in a small bowl:

2 oz Parmesan cheese, microplane

1 oz Parsley, finely chopped

1/2 Baguette, Dried and Food Processed into crumbs

1.5 oz Olive Oil

Sprinkle evenly over casserole.

Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes or until starts to bubble. Remove from oven, serve and enjoy

Serves approx. 12-16 people as side dish 6-8 as main.

More Global BC recipes are available here