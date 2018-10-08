Recipe: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
JRG Executive Chef and MasterChef Winner David Jorge shares some ideas for what to do with turkey leftovers.
Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich
Ingredients
1 1/2 lbs turkey, sliced or shredded
2 cups bread stuffing
1/2 cup gravy
4 Tbsn cranberry sauce
1 cup of pureed carrots or whatever vegetables were served
4 slices of your favourite bread.
Method
1. Heat gravy in a saute pan. If the gravy is too thick, thin with a little stock or water.
2. Add turkey meat to the gravy and heat till meat is warmed through. Set aside.
3. At the same time or immediately after, warm stuffing in a skillet or microwave until warm.
4. At the same time or immediately after, reheat your pureed carrots or leftover vegetables
5. Take a piece of sliced bread, place on plate and layer ingredients as follows:
1 Tbsn cranberry sauce,
1/4 cup carrots or veg
1/2 cup stuffing
1/2 lb turkey and gravy.
Serve as open-face sandwich
Turkey Casserole Recipe
Casserole
Ingredients
Add together the following cooked ingredients into a large bowl:
9oz Wild Rice
15oz Mashed Potatoes
7oz Carrots, cut 1 inch pieces
8oz Green beans, roughly chopped
5oz Brussel Sprouts, cut in half
15oz Stuffing
20oz Turkey, chopped
Note: use whatever leftovers you have, keeping with approximate portion sizes of a similar
ingredient above. Set aside.
Bechamel Sauce
Ingredients
2 oz Butter
2 oz Flour
20 oz Milk
9 oz Gravy
Method
Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don’t let it brown — about 2 minutes. Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens. Bring it to a boil. Add into Casserole bowl and mix all the ingredients together. Pour into an oven-safe, Casserole dish. Set aside.
Crust
Combine together in a small bowl:
2 oz Parmesan cheese, microplane
1 oz Parsley, finely chopped
1/2 Baguette, Dried and Food Processed into crumbs
1.5 oz Olive Oil
Sprinkle evenly over casserole.
Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes or until starts to bubble. Remove from oven, serve and enjoy
Serves approx. 12-16 people as side dish 6-8 as main.
