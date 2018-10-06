Crime
October 6, 2018 9:28 pm

Delta Police Department station closed after couch in lobby set on fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Delta police department at 84th Avenue and 114th Street has been closed to the public due to the fire.

Global News
A A

A Delta police station was damaged on Saturday, after someone set one of its couches on fire.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Delta police station on 84th Avenue and 114th Street.

The fire caused the building’s sprinklers to go off, and the building had to be evacuated.

READ MORE: RCMP detachment deliberately set on fire in northern Saskatchewan

Police said no one was hurt, and firefighters — who share the lobby of the same building — were able to quickly knock the flames down.

A suspect was arrested, and remains in custody.

WATCH: Vancouver police release video of arson suspect

Police said the fire and smoke caused extensive damaged to the lobby, which will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

People who need to visit a police station in person are being directed to the Delta police headquarters at 4455 Clarence Taylor Crescent.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
couch on fire delta police
Delta
delta fire
Delta police
delta police department fire
Fire
fire in delta police department
Firefighters
Lower Mainland
Police
police station fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News