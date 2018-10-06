Delta Police Department station closed after couch in lobby set on fire

A Delta police station was damaged on Saturday, after someone set one of its couches on fire.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Delta police station on 84th Avenue and 114th Street.

The fire caused the building’s sprinklers to go off, and the building had to be evacuated.

READ MORE: RCMP detachment deliberately set on fire in northern Saskatchewan

Police said no one was hurt, and firefighters — who share the lobby of the same building — were able to quickly knock the flames down.

A suspect was arrested, and remains in custody.

WATCH: Vancouver police release video of arson suspect

Police said the fire and smoke caused extensive damaged to the lobby, which will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

People who need to visit a police station in person are being directed to the Delta police headquarters at 4455 Clarence Taylor Crescent.