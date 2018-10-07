TTC replaces 514 Cherry streetcar with new 504 King routes, launches Kingston Road bus pilot

Toronto Transit Commission riders in downtown Toronto and southern Scarborough will see changes to streetcar and bus services beginning this week.

Along the King Street corridor in the city’s downtown area, the TTC is discontinuing its 514 Cherry line on Sunday in favour of creating two new routes.

One route will run between Broadview Station and Dufferin Loop, while the second will run between Dundas West Station and Cherry Street.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green previously told Global News the move increases awareness and use of the 504 King streetcars, and the route changes should help reduce short turns.

“It means better service for people on King Street without eliminating any service to the Distillery District and Dufferin,” he said.

Kingston Road bus pilot project

Meanwhile, the TTC is also set to launch a year-long continuous bus service pilot project on Kingston Road on Tuesday amid a broader push to improve transit access in the area.

A community petition, which now has more than 2,200 signatures, called for a new, continuous bus route to run along the entire stretch of Kingston Road in Scarborough.

Currently, several routes in the area loop in the south and only use parts of the road before heading north again.

The new 12D Kingston Road route will travel between Victoria Park subway station and the University of Toronto Scarborough campus on weekdays. The buses are set to operate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.