Roommate charged after ‘bizarre behaviour’: Kingston police

A 19-year-old man has been charged after police say he exhibited “bizarre behaviour” towards a female roommate.

Kingston police say the woman rented a room to the 19-year-old man in April 2018. Soon after he moved in, she says she started noticing he was acting strangely. On June 29, she says she woke up to find that six inches of her hair had been cut off overnight.

Police also say on Aug. 4, someone had urinated all over her bed, couch and clothing, and some alcohol had gone missing from her room.

When the woman confronted the man, he confessed and agreed to move out, according to a police press release.

He did not contact her again until Sept. 27, when he allegedly sent her something offensive in the subject line of an email but left the rest of the email blank.

On Oct. 3, police arrested the man at his new home in Sydenham.

The Sydenham man was charged with assault with a weapon, theft, mischief and making indecent telecommunication.