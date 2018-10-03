Kingston teen facing assault and assault with weapon charges

Kingston police charged a 14-year-old for allegedly attacking staff at a group home.

The outburst happened the evening of Sept. 30, when an incident at a group home lead staff members to try to restrain the 14-year-old.

Police say the teen “shoved, hit, spit and kicked at staff,” and also tried to strike them with a piece of wood studded with nails.

The incident was reported to Kingston police Oct. 2, when police arrested the youth.

The teen was charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and four counts of breach probation.