Vancouver Island man charged with killing daughters to stand trial next spring

The murder trial for a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters is set for next spring.

The trial is scheduled to start early April next year at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe.

The girls were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day last year.

That same day, Berry was taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

He was later charged upon release.

Court documents show Berry and the mother of the two children were involved in an ongoing legal dispute at the time.