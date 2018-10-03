Crime
October 3, 2018 2:15 pm
Updated: October 3, 2018 2:26 pm

Vancouver Island man charged with killing daughters to stand trial next spring

WATCH: Andrew Robert Douglas Berry faces two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his four and six-year-old daughters.

The murder trial for a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters is set for next spring.

The trial is scheduled to start early April next year at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe.

Coverage of the two girls found dead in Oak Bay on Christmas Day on Globalnews.ca:

The girls were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day last year.

That same day, Berry was taken to hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

He was later charged upon release.

Court documents show Berry and the mother of the two children were involved in an ongoing legal dispute at the time.

 

