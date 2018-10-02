Red Deer man helps arrest suspect who’s charged with possession of firearm, knife

What started as a call to police about a stolen vehicle from its owner, turned into the man helping officers arrest a suspect who is now facing a lengthy list of charges.

Red Deer RCMP said on Monday morning, officers responded to a report of a stolen 2003 Dodge Durango after its owner saw the vehicle being parked in a downtown alley. When officers approached the vehicle with two people inside, the SUV fled the scene, police said.

RCMP said a third suspect – who wasn’t in the vehicle – was arrested after a short foot chase and struggle with officers, with the help of the SUV’s owner.

Police said they also seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, knife, tool used to break into vehicles, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

RCMP thanked the SUV owner for his assistance even though they don’t want the public to engage criminals.

“He did the right thing — he stayed back to let the police do their jobs, then offered assistance at a crucial point, taking direction from the police officer, Cpl. Karyn Kay said. “He played an important role in our getting to an outcome where no one was injured.”

Corim Kyle Conway, 26, was wanted on nine outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest including theft of a motor vehicle.

He now faces 16 additional charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of firearm or weapons possession contrary to a prohibition order.

Conway appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The stolen SUV is still missing and RCMP continue to investigate.