15 arrests in Red Deer drug trafficking sweep net ‘significant’ seizures: RCMP

Red Deer RCMP have arrested 15 men and women in a two-week drug sweep, resulting in the seizure of “significant” amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Robert Schultz said reducing drugs and property-related crimes “are a priority in the Red Deer RCMP annual policing plan, and we use an intelligence-driven model to target and disrupt the drug trade in the community.”

READ MORE: Northwestern N.B. woman handed four-year sentence for drug trafficking

Of the 15 arrested, 10 are scheduled to appear in court on June 28, including:

39-year-old Stephen Dwayne Gibbon, facing four charges of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of GHB, two charges of possessing property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon “for a dangerous purpose”;

33-year-old Jordan Daniel Ewing, facing five charges of trafficing methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, two charges of possessing property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon;

26-year-old Ashley Justine Durette, facing two cocaine trafficking charges, possession of methamphtamine, possession of cocaine and two charges of possessing property obtained by crime;

20-year-old Chantel Mary Christopher, facing two charges of trafficking cocaine;

31-year-old Karry Lynn Lukens, facing three charges of trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of a prohibited weapon;

58-year-old Darcy Johner, facing two charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime;

35-year-old Brent Lee Hollinger, facing three charges of trafficking meth, cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of a prohibited weapon;

28-year-old Cassandra Dawn Reimer, facing three charges of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of heron;

45-year-old Cory Neitz, facing three charges of trafficking cocaine and two charges of possessing property obtained by crime;

24-year-old Kenton James Wood, facing charges for possessing meth, possessing cocaine, and failure to comply with recognizance conditions.

Story continues below

Clarke Kent Berdahl, 46, faces four charges of trafficking meth and fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, and is due to appear in court on August 2. 35-year-old Michael James Munro faces three charges of trafficking cocaine and three charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and is due to appear in court on September 17. And Dana Gene Austin, 36, faces two charges of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime, and is to appear in court on January 22, 2019.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP arrest ‘long time member of the Hells Angels’ in drug investigation

27-year-old Brandon Terrence Regush, charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime, and 32-year-old Christopher Gerald McMurray, charged with trafficking ephedrine hydrochloride and possession of property obtained by crime, are both wanted and have had warrants issued for their arrests.

In a statement, Schultz said, “The drug trade feeds property crime and violent crime and compounds existing social issues, and the impact of these 15 trafficking arrests will be felt.”