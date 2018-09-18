Red Deer RCMP arrest 9 in 6 days

Red Deer RCMP have arrested nine people in a weeklong series of arrests.

Part of Project Pinpoint — a crime-reduction strategy that police said used analytics to look at specific violations that were driving crime levels — the arrests involved stolen vehicles, illegal drugs, shoplifting and break and enters.

The arrests were made between Sept. 10 and Sept. 14, and most of the people arrested were found to be breaching probation, parole or court-imposed conditions, police said.

In once instance, on Sept. 10, RCMP patrolling downtown Red Deer stopped a vehicle and arrested a woman wanted on 10 outstanding warrants in Edmonton, including six failures to attend court, assault, obstructing/resisting of a peace officer, identity fraud and theft under $5000. Adut Garang, 28, also now faces a charge of illegal possession of trafficking in government documents.

Then, on Sep. 11, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Oriole Park. There, police said they found a man and woman inside a stolen vehicle that contained stolen items, including electronics and ID documents. Jason Gregory, 39, was wanted on warrants out of Strathcona County and Edmonton, and also faces charges of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, as well as two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000. RCMP said they’re still investigating the possibility of charges against the 41-year-old passenger.

At 4 a.m. on Sep. 12, RCMP on foot in downtown Red Deer located a suspect wanted on warrant for assault. During the arrest, RCMP seized pills and what police believe to be fentanyl. Wessam Haimour, 46, faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance in addition to his previous warrant.

Hayden William Smith, 27, Madison Coutre, 25, Marty Roy, 43, Kleedis Lagrelle, 33, Amanda Hadiken, 35, and Steven Hubley, 34, were also charged in the week-long blitz.