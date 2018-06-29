45 people arrested, 140 search warrants executed in Red Deer roundup

Red Deer RCMP arrested 45 people and executed 140 warrants last week during a four-day “warrant roundup.”

Between June 19 and June 22, the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team made the arrests, targeting offenders connected to property and drug offences, as part of its policing plan to reduce property and drug crimes.

Police said most of the offenders had warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to comply with conditions or probation in addition to the original crimes they were charged with.

“Warrant roundups are a regular and effective part of Pinpoint, the Red Deer RCMP’s targeted crime reduction strategy,” Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said.

“We have communicated to all the repeat offenders in Red Deer that as long as they continue to commit crimes, we will continue to put them before the courts.”

Grobmeier said police are putting a “significant dent” in crime in Red Deer through not only the warrant roundups but drug trafficking sweeps and drug-related search warrants.

The RCMP said last week’s roundup also cleared up $15,637 in unpaid traffic fines, including a 20-year-old man who had $6,375 in unpaid fines.

The Crime Reduction Unit was created last year to reduce crime and catch repeat offenders by aiming to identify and arrest those who have the biggest impact on central Alberta communities.