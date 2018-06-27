Red Deer RCMP turn up drugs, stolen cars, stolen ID in separate search warrants

Two separate drug search warrants executed by Red Deer RCMP turned up stolen cars, stolen identification cards, and drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Members of Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Sections searched a storage unit on June 12 in north Red Deer and a home on 56 Street in the Waskasoo neighbourhood on a warrant that resulted from a drug investigation in April.

Two men, Saleem El-Majzoub, 33, and Joerg Karl Wunsch, 58, and a woman, Fatima El-Majzoub, 36, were arrested and face 42 charges, including possession of stolen property over and under $,5000, and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

RCMP also seized fentanyl, meth, two stolen cars, and a number of stolen pieces of identification.

Wunsch was previously wanted by police after a series of shoplifting incidents, in which thousands in cosmetics and fragrances were stolen from a number of stores. Wunsch also faces three charges of theft under $5,000 and a charge of failing to attend court in relation to the incidents.

In a different investigation, the Red Deer RCMP drug unit and Sylvan Lake RCMP searched a home in Eckville on June 15, on a warrant resulting from an investigation beginning in late May. RCMP seized roughly 175 grams of what police believe to be cocaine, oxycodone and hydromorphone, two large bags of marijuana, items related to drug trafficking, and almost $13,000 in cash.

RCMP charged Brent James Devine, 23, with two charges of possession of cocaine and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, two charges of possession of Schedule I substances, and possession of property obtained by crime.

In a statement, Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Robert Schultz commended the work of the Priority Crimes Task Force, uniting neighbouring police jurisdictions in central Alberta to focus on drug and property crimes.

“Criminals don’t respect jurisdictional boundaries and so our crime-reduction efforts don’t, either.”

